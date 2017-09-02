Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (September 2)

Danny Young, Gilroy Ave, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal from Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Saturday morning at 9.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 10 O' Clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Ardill (née McBryde), Knockarlow, Aghancon, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr to arrive at Aghancon Church on Saturday for Funeral Service at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Birr First Responders.

Marian Arnold (née Doyle) Ard, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2pm until rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday to St Mary's Church, Raheen, Geashill, for 1pm requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning please.

Kieran (Harry) Kearns, Clonfanlough

Removal from his home on Saturday morning to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.