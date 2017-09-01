Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (September 1)

Martin (Marty) Coughlan, Leamore, Tullamore, Offaly

Marty will repose at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh on Thursday (Aug. 31) from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Sept. 1) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Danny Young, Gilroy Ave, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday and Friday evening from 7 O'Clock. Rosary each night at 8 O'Clock. Removal Saturday morning at 9.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 10 O' Clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Ardill (née McBryde), Knockarlow, Aghancon, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal to arrive at Aghancon Church on Saturday for Funeral Service at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Birr First Responders.