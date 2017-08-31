Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (August 31)

John (Jolly) Farrell, Sr. Senan Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm on both nights. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Mullingar Hospital.

Martin (Marty) Coughlan, Leamore, Tullamore, Offaly

Marty will repose at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh on Thursday (Aug. 31) from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Sept. 1) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.