Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (August 30)

Jacqueline Quealy (née McGee), Hillside, Birr, Offaly/Laois



Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. House Private Please.

Martin Murphy, Lisderg, Belmont, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30) to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nicholas (Nicky) Kelly, 84 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Maureen Flynn, Ballintogher, Geashill, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery.

John (Jolly) Farrell, Sr. Senan Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm on both nights. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Mullingar Hospital.