Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (August 29)

Annie Deevy (née Scully), Lowertown, Mountbolus, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to St. Brigid's Church, Mountbbolus for 11am requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Lowertown Cemetery.

Peter Crinnigan, Kishavanna, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 29th August at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jacqueline Quealy (née McGee), Hillside, Birr, Offaly/Laois

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 3.00pm - 5.30pm with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. House Private Please.

Martin Murphy, Lisderg, Belmont, Offaly

Martin will repose at his daughter Kay's home in Lisderg on Tuesday (Aug. 29) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30) to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nicholas (Nicky) Kelly, 84 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Maureen Flynn, Ballintogher, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Raheen, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery.