Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 25)

Julia Healion (née Prendergast), Springfield, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Jack O'Meara, Seffin, Birr, Offaly

Removal from his residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private Please.

Jason Hoban, 23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt, Galway/Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at 23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 27. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Eyrecourt Church. Burial afterwards in Kiltormer Cemetery.