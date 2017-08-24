Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 24)

James (Jimmy) Heffernan, 4 Mooney Terrace, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary for Funeral Mass Thursday at 11:00 am with burial afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Julia Healion (née Prendergast), Springfield, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday with Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Jack O'Meara, Seffin, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5pm - 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private Please.