Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 21)

Maureen Berry (née Malone), 41 Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Monday morning please.

Michael (Mick) O'Grady, New Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Vincent Cordial, Newbridge Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Clonghill Cemetery. House Private Please.

