Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 17)

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray): Georgetown, Guyana and formerly of Kilmurry Rectory, Shinrone, Co. Offaly

Funeral has taken place in London. A memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone on Sunday, August 27 at 3pm.

Elizabeth Craven (née Murphy): Freagh, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her home, Freagh on Thursday from 1:00pm with Rosary for 5:00pm, removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 6:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 11:00am with burial afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.