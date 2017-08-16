Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 16)

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray): Georgetown, Guyana and formerly of Kilmurry Rectory, Shinrone, Co. Offaly

Funeral has taken place in London. A memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone on Sunday, August 27 at 3pm.

Louise (Lucy) Arnold: Main Street, Virginia, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Virginia Old Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Virginia Cancer Care Fund.

Angela Whelan (née Buckley): Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 16, at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Dane Road, Poppintree, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Tom Dolan: "The Knoll", Endrim, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug 16) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

William Goulding: Croghan Demesne, Rhode, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.00am, arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Croghan for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery.