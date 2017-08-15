Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 15)

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray): Georgetown, Guyana and formerly of Kilmurry Rectory, Shinrone, Co. Offaly

Funeral has taken place in London. A memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone on Sunday, August 27 at 3pm.

Michael Lantry: Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Killmachunna Cemetery. Family flowers only please, by request.

Louise (Lucy) Arnold: Main Street, Virginia, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Remains reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieboro Road, Virginia on Tuesday from 2pm until 6pm. Family time thereafter please. Removal to Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Virginia Old Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Virginia Cancer Care Fund.

Angela Whelan (née Buckley): Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Tuesday, August 15. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 16, at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Dane Road, Poppintree, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Tom Dolan: "The Knoll", Endrim, Ferbane, Offaly

Tom will repose at his home on Tuesday (Aug 15) from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug 16) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.