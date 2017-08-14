Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 14)

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray): Georgetown, Guyana and formerly of Kilmurry Rectory, Shinrone, Co. Offaly

Funeral has taken place in London. A memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone on Sunday, August 27 at 3pm.

Mairead Blake: Tullamore, Offaly / Terenure, Dublin

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Raheen.

Teresa Molloy (née Donnelly): Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Flannan's Church, Kinnitty. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery Kinnitty.

William (Bill) Gee: Derry House, Shinrone, Offaly

House private on Monday morning followed by removal to the Methodist Church, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 2pm and burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Michael Lantry: Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday, from 5pm until 7.30pm, removal afterwards to St. Cronan's Church, Lusmagh, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Killmachunna Cemetery. Family flowers only please, by request.

Louise (Lucy) Arnold: Main Street, Virginia, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Remains reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieboro Road, Virginia on Tuesday from 2pm until 6pm. Family time thereafter please. Removal to Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Virginia Old Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Virginia Cancer Care Fund.