Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 11)

Owen Malone, The Island, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, the Island, Ballycumber for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Killickfeehan Cemetery, the Island.

Annie Lynch (née Gaughan), Charleville Road and formerly 63 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly / Achill Island, Mayo

Reposing at her daughter Andrea's residence, Charleville Road, Tullamore on Friday, August 11, from 2pm to 9pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, August 12, to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by Burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private Saturday morning.

Jim Hickey, 2 Green Street, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Removal on Firday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Donations to North Tipperary Hospice.