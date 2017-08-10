Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 10)

Maureen C. Reedy (née Daly), John's Mall, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please.

Owen Malone, The Island, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his son Steve, the Island, Ballycumber, on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, the Island, Ballycumber for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Killickfeehan Cemetery, the Island.

Daniel Delaney, Cloncarlin, Monasterevin, Kildare/Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 1pm funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Road Victims Association. House private on Thursday morning please.

Annie Lynch (née Gaughan), Charleville Road and formerly 63 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly / Achill Island, Mayo

Reposing at her daughter Andrea's residence, Charleville Road, Tullamore on Friday, August 11, from 2pm to 9pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, August 12, to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by Burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private Saturday morning.

Jim Hickey, 2 Green Street, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Firday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Donations to North Tipperary Hospice.