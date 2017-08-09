Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 9)

Esther Cunningham (née Shepherd), 50 Tara Crescent, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Maureen C. Reedy (née Daly), John's Mall, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge on Wednesday from 3pm to 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please.

Owen Malone, The Island, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his son Steve, the Island, Ballycumber, on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, the Island, Ballycumber for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Killickfeehan Cemetery, the Island.

Daniel Delaney, Cloncarlin, Monasterevin, Kildare/Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his mother Brigid's home in Cloncarlin, Monasterevin Eir code W34 DD 50 on Wednesday evening from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 1pm funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Road Victims Association. House private on Thursday morning please.