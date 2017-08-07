Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 7)

Esther Cunningham (née Shepherd)

50 Tara Crescent, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary O'Malley (née Treacy)

Clonlisk, Shinrone, Offaly

Private removal on Monday morning, (August 7) to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Dunkerrin.

Mary Kenny (née Horan)

Leamore, Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at Christy and Marian's home in Leamore on Monday from 3pm until removal at 6.30pm to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Noel Dunne

Roscore, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh & burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.