Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 4)

Martin Hanamy Snr

Blackmills, Banagher, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Bridget Shortt (née Daly)

Seffin, Birr, Offaly / Listowel, Kerry

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Adam Case

Derrinclare, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Derrinclare on Thursday and Friday. Removal to St. Kieran's Church of Ireland Church Cloughjordan on Saturday for 2pm service and burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery

Mary O'Malley (née Treacy)

Clonlisk, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Sunday evening in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5pm until 8pm. Private removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Dunkerrin.

Christy Delaney

No. 9 Canal Line, Pullough, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday (Aug. 4) from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning (Aug. 5) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.