Offaly Deaths and Funerals (August 3)

Martin Hanamy Snr

Blackmills, Banagher, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Thursday, August 3, from 4pm until removal at 7.15pm to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Bridget Shortt (née Daly)

Seffin, Birr, Offaly / Listowel, Kerry

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 4.30pm with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Adam Case

Derrinclare, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Derrinclare on Thursday and Friday. Removal to St.Kieran's Church of Ireland Church Cloughjordan on Saturday for 2pm service and burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery