Offaly deaths and funerals (July 31)

Audrey Hayes

Maple Grove, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private Please.

Michael Graham

The Elms, Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town, Cavan / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his sister Patricia Marron, 62 Arden Vale, Tullamore on Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Wednesday morning.

Andy Dolan

Ballyknockin, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at his residence Monday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm and on Tuesday from 2pm until 7pm. House private after 7PM. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar arriving at 8pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery.

