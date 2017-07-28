Offaly deaths and funerals (July 28)

Elizabeth Kelly (née Keating), Ballinakill, Walsh Island, Offaly



Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 12pm. Burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Niall Fennelly, Cloncasson, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh. Family Flowers Only Please.

Kathleen Kelly, 21 Pound Street, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning from her home at 10.20am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Nugent, Green Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Liam Fox, Broughall, Kilcormac, Offaly / Nenagh, Tipperary

Reposing at his home on Friday, July 28, from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Saturday for 12 noon Funeral Mass to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac followed by burial in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. House private on Saturday morning please.

Willie Coyne, Carrick, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

Reposing at his home from 5pm this Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 2.30pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe at 4.30pm arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery.