Offaly deaths and funerals (July 27)

John O'Hanlon, Longford, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary/Birr, Offaly/Turloughmore, Galway

Funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Lackagh Cemetery.

Tommie Kelly, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Elizabeth Kelly (née Keating), Ballinakill, Walsh Island, Offaly



Reposing at her home, Ballinakill from 3pm on Thursday (27th) with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 12pm. Burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Niall Fennelly, Cloncasson, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 4pm with Removal at 6:15pm arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh. Family Flowers Only Please.

Kathleen Kelly, 21 Pound Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5 - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning from her home at 10.20am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.