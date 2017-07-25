Offaly deaths and funerals (July 25)

John O'Hanlon, Longford, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary/Birr, Offaly/Turloughmore, Galway

Reposing at Loughnane’s Funeral Home, Birr, Co. Offaly on Wednesday evening (July 26) from 6pm until 8pm with removal to the home of his step-son Martin McHugh at Waterview, Turloughmore, Co Galway afterwards. Funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Lackagh Cemetery.

Tommie Kelly, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm both evenings. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Peter Beegan, Carrick Road, Edenderry, Offaly / Broadford, Kildare

Reposing at his home from 6.30pm this Monday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing from 3.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 5.30pm, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.