Offaly deaths and funerals (July 21)

Liam Daly, Woodfield, Edenderry, Offaly / Turners Cross, Cork

Reposing at the Carroll & O’Neill’s Funeral Home, Allenwood, Cross, Co. Kildare on Friday, July 21, from 5pm until 7pm. A Celebration of Liam’s life will be held at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6 on Saturday, July 22, at 3.30pm. No flowers please.

Vera McNamee, (née Bermingham), Tooreen, Rhode, Offaly/Kildare

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Dan Rigney, Lismooney, Kinnitty, Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr, on Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery.

Sheila Dalton (née McElhinney), Avondale, Castlejordan, Meath / Castlejordan, Offaly

Sheila will reposing at her family home on Friday, July 21, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to the Church of The Holy Trinity, Castlejordan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Sr Teresa Burke, Late of Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Beechlawn Nursing Home after 11.45am Mass on Friday, July 21. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 22, at the Church of the Nativity, Montrose Park. Beaumont, at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Beechlawn.