Offaly deaths and funerals (July 20)

Liam Daly, Woodfield, Edenderry, Offaly / Turners Cross, Cork

Reposing at the Carroll & O’Neill’s Funeral Home, Allenwood, Cross, Co. Kildare on Friday, 21st July, from 5pm until 7pm. A Celebration of Liam’s life will be held at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6 on Saturday, 22nd July, at 3.30pm. No flowers please.

Vera McNamee, (née Bermingham), Tooreen, Rhode, Offaly/Kildare

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Thursday with removal to St. Peter's Church Rhode arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.