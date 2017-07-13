Offaly deaths and funerals (July 13)

Nancy Gleeson(née Harpur), Thomastown Rath, Birr, Offaly



Removal on Thursday morning to the church of Saint John the Baptist, Rath for 11.30am funeral mass followed by burial to Rath cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Ann Madden (née Hogan), The Green, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday, July 13, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home on Friday morning, July 14, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards at Clonoghill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit.



Maidie Leavy (née Pidgeon), Ballydaly., Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday, July 13 from 3pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church Of The Assumption Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass .Burial after Mass in Durrow Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ellen Mary (Ciss) Cashen (née Hogan), Ballykinash, Carrig, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday, July 14 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning to the Church of the Annunciation Carrig arriving at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning please.

Padraig Bastic, 58 The Green, Clara, Tullamore, Offaly/Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at his Residence on Wednesday from 2pm until Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Clara. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.