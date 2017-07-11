Offaly deaths and funerals (July 11)

Sadie Delaney (née Clancy), 32 Marian Square, Clara, Offaly / Kinnitty, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Tuesday morning please.

James (Jamesie) Corcoran, Derrygrogan, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in his home from 11am on Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon to St Brigid's Curch Rosenallis for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery Rosenallis. Family time on Wednesday morning in his home, please.



