Offaly deaths and funerals (July 7)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Ann Fanning (née Sutton), Mylerstown, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly



Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Funeral Home private on Friday morning please.

Nida Collins (née O' Kelly), Rectory Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home this Thursday from 8.30pm with Rosary at 10pm. Reposing on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am arriving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to Little Wishes. House Private.

Dermot Guinan, 41 Birr Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at his mother's home, Bridge Street, Kilcormac on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm with rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Removal from his mother's home on Monday morning to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac arriving at 10.50am for 11am funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the friends of Tullamore Hospital. House private on Monday morning please.

Mary Dwyer, Gloster Brosna Birr, Birr, Offaly/Tuam, Galway

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday from 5pm.with removal at 7.30pm. to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Coolderry at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sat at 11am. followed by burial in Etha Cemetery.

Anna Corboy (née Shanahan), Birr View House, Roscrea Road, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyds Funeral Home, Birr, Co. Offaly on Friday 7th July 2017 from 6.00 pm until 9.00 pm. Removal from Boyds Funeral Home on Saturday 8th July 2017 at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am, burial afterwards at Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr, Co. Offaly. House Private. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Birr Community Nursing Home, Birr