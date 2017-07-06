Offaly deaths and funerals (July 6)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Ann Fanning (née Sutton), Mylerstown, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly



Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm both evenings. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Funeral Home private on Friday morning please.

Fr Patrick (Paddy) Crowe S.J., Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, July 6 in the Jesuit Chapel in Milltown Park, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery in Clongowes, Clane, Co. Kildare. (arriving at approx. 1.30pm).

Nida Collins (née O' Kelly), Rectory Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home this Thursday from 8.30pm with Rosary at 10pm. Reposing on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am arriving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to Little Wishes. House Private.