Offaly deaths and funerals (July 5)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Mary Doughan (née CLEARE), Glasshouse, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 5pm until 9pm. Private removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Dunkerrin.

Ann Fanning (née Sutton), Mylerstown, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm both evenings. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Funeral Home private on Friday morning please.

Fr Patrick (Paddy) Crowe S.J., Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

His remains will repose in Cherryfield Lodge on Wednesday, July 5, from 2 pm with prayers at 4 pm. Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, July 6 in the Jesuit Chapel in Milltown Park, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery in Clongowes, Clane, Co. Kildare. (arriving at approx. 1.30pm).