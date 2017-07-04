Offaly deaths and funerals (July 4)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Johnny Allen, 46 Assumpta Terrace, Portarlington, Offaly / Carraroe, Galway

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 9.40am arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Mary Doughan (née CLEARE), Glasshouse, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 5pm until 9pm. Private removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Dunkerrin.