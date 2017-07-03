Offaly deaths and funerals (July 3)
Offaly Deaths and Funerals
Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly
Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.
Maisie Toner (née Barone), Roselawn, Tullamore, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh.
Bridget (Bridie) King (née Cosgrove), 4 Ayrhill Court, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St. Ita's Church. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.
Eileen Corcoran (née Mulrennan), Tureen, Walsh Island, Offaly
Removal on Monday at 11.40am arriving at the Immaculate Conception Church, Walsh island for requiem mass at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Johnny Allen, 46 Assumpta Terrace, Portarlington, Offaly / Carraroe, Galway
Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm with rosary on Monday evening at 9pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 9.40am arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.