Offaly deaths and funerals (July 2)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Liam Grogan, Blakefield House, Croghan, Rhode

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Croghan, followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery. Donations to Irish Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Maisie Toner (née Barone), Roselawn, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday from 4pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by burial after Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Bridget (Bridie) King (née Cosgrove), 4 Ayrhill Court, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, on Sunday from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St. Ita's Church. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.

Eileen Corcoran (née Mulrennan), Tureen, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm with rosary on Sunday evening at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 11.40am arriving at the Immaculate Conception Church, Walsh island for requiem mass at 12pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery