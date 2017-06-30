Offaly deaths and funerals (June 30)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Anita Tidd (née Molloy), Dublin/Birr, Offaly

At her request, her body is donated to medical research. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul in Church of Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road at 10am on Saturday, July 29.

Martin Staunton

Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John Colclough

Syngefield, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

James (Jim) McKeown

64 Springfield Pk., Cobh, Cork/Clara, Offaly

Reposing at Cobh Community Hospital Mortuary on Friday evening, June 30, from 4.30pm with rosary at 6pm followed by removal to St. Colman's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 1, at 11am followed by burial in Old Church Cemetery.