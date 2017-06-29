Offaly deaths and funerals (June 29)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher), 19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Anita Tidd (née Molloy), Dublin/Birr, Offaly

At her request, her body is donated to medical research. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul in Church of Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road at 10am on Saturday, July 29.

Paul Oglesby, Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly/Greenhills, Dublin

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Martin Staunton

Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean Edward Mulholland

Birr, Offaly/Swatragh, Derry

Funeral from his parents residence, 17 Moneysharvin Rd, Swatragh on Thursday, June 29 at 10.20am for 11am requiem in St John the Baptist church Granaghan. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery.

Gail Kelly

Meadow Brook, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning from Kelly's Bar at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please.

John Colclough

Syngefield, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.