Offaly deaths and funerals (June 27)

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher)

19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Patrick (Paddy) Molloy

Eneghan, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:15pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Rosaleen (Rose) Mangan (née Scally)

Loretto, Snugboro, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Tom Fleming

109, The Green, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Joesph Doherty

Derrinboy, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Anita Tidd (née Molloy)

Dublin/Birr, Offaly

At her request, her body is donated to medical research. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul in Church of Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road at 10am on Saturday, July 29.

Thomas Dolan (Tommy)

Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, on Wednesday at 12pm noon followed by burial in Kilmachunna Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Offaly Hospice. House private on Wednesday morning.

Martina Leonard

Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her mothers residence Lugamarlow, Blueball, Tullamore, ​Tuesday from 3pm till 8pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am in St. Bridget's Church, Mountbolus. Burial afterwards in Mountbolus Cemetery. House private Wednesday please.

Kathleen Bridget Mary Kavanagh (née Fox)

Dublin/Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at the Mortuary, Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Monday (June 26) and Tuesday (June 27). Removal on Tuesday evening to Ballyroan Church of the Holy Spirit arriving at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning (June 28) in the Church of the Holy Spirit at 10am followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Liam Hunston

Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 5pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 Noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.