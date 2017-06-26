Offaly deaths and funerals (June 26)

Wesley Sherwood

Maple Drive, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Clara, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Funeral Service on Monday in St. Mary's Church Bagenalstown at 2pm followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery Kilkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Mary's Church Bagenalstown.

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher)

19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

Mary (Maisie) Callaghan

Knockhill, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to St Joseph's Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Molloy

Eneghan, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:15pm arriving Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Rosaleen (Rose) Mangan (née Scally)

Loretto, Snugboro, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Tom Fleming

109, The Green, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm and on Monday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Joesph Doherty

Derrinboy, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh, Monday from 5pm to 7.15pm with removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.