Offaly deaths and funerals (June 25)

Wesley Sherwood

Maple Drive, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Clara, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Reposing at his residence (Maple Drive) today from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Service on Monday in St. Mary's Church Bagenalstown at 2pm followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery Kilkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Mary's Church Bagenalstown.

+++++++++

Sheila Kelly (née Fletcher)

19 Bengal View, Greens Norton, Towcester, Northampton, United Kingdom and late of Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Friday, July 7 at 11am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Greens Norton, Northamptonshire.

+++++++++

Mary (Maisie) Callaghan

Knockhill, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her home, Knockhill on Sunday with removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac at 6:30pm to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to St Joseph's Cemetery.