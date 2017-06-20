Offaly deaths and funerals (June 20)

Christina Oven(née Bracken)



67 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday (June 20) from 7pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (June 21) to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1pm.

Seamus Connolly

Ash Grove, Mountmellick, Laois / Coolderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Bro. Sylvester (James) Carney

Franciscan Monastery, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at The Franciscan Brothers Oratory on Wednesday (June 21) from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in The Franciscan Brothers Cemetery, Clara.