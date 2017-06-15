Offaly deaths and funerals (June 15)

Agnes Flynn (née Morris)

67 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 3pm until Removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sr. Dolores Walsh

Convent of Mercy, Tullamore and late of Conicker, Durrrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Friday evening from 3pm with Evening Prayer at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

James Hanniffy

Doon, Ballinahown, Offaly/Athlone, Offaly

Reposing at his brother Kieran's residence tomorrow, Thursday, from 2pm, Arrival 7pm at St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12pm, burial afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kitty) Feeney

Woodlawn Drive, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Reposing at her son Seamus & daughter-in-law Helen's home, Woodlawn Drive from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Church of Sacred Heart, Clonbullogue followed by burial in Cloncrane Cemetery.

Christina Oven(née Bracken)

67 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday (June 20) from 7pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (June 21) to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1pm.