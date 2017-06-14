Offaly deaths and funerals (June 14)

Eamon O'Meara

Ballindarra, Riverstown, Birr, Tipperary/Birr, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning leaving house at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonghill Cemetery.

Mel McIntyre

Malahide, Dublin/Walkinstown, Dublin/ Offaly/Laois

Removal on Wednesday morning (June 14) to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton.

Agnes Flynn (née Morris)

67 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 3pm until Removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.