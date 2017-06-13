Offaly deaths and funerals (June 13)
Offaly deaths and funerals (June 13)
Joe Delaney
Tinnacrannagh, Portarlington
Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.
Eamon O'Meara
Ballindarra, Riverstown, Birr, Tipperary/Birr, Offaly
Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8 o'c. Removal on Wednesday morning leaving house at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonghill Cemetery.