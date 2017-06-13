Offaly deaths and funerals (June 13)

Joe Delaney

Tinnacrannagh, Portarlington

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.

Eamon O'Meara

Ballindarra, Riverstown, Birr, Tipperary/Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8 o'c. Removal on Wednesday morning leaving house at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonghill Cemetery.