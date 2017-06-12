Offaly deaths and funerals (June 12)
Val Kelly, Garbally, Birr
Funeral Mass on Monday at noon followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House strictly private.
Margaret (Daisy) Dowling (née O'Brien)
Chapel Street, Tullamore
Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Joe Delaney
Tinnacrannagh, Portarlington
Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.