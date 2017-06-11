Offaly deaths and funerals (June 11)

Val Kelly, Garbally, Birr

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm with removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at noon followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House strictly private.

Margaret (Daisy) Dowling (née O'Brien)

Chapel Street, Tullamore

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Joe Delaney

Tinnacrannagh, Portarlington

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11:15am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning Please