Offaly deaths and funerals (June 7)

Barbra Lyons (née Campbell)

Luton,England and formaly Cloonagh, Daingean, Offaly

Arrival of ashes to Mary Mother Of God church Daingean on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass burial after mass in St.Mary's cemetery Daingean.

Maragret Flannelly (née Barry)

Derrybeg, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Dick Hudson

Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly/Dublin

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:30am arriving at St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington.