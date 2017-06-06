Offaly deaths and funerals (June 6)

Sean Finn

Ballykillen, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Tina Sadler

Raheenmoyle, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kilcormac for 12 noon funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's cemetery Kilcormac.

Barbra Lyons (née Campbell)

Luton,England and formaly Cloonagh, Daingean, Offaly

Arrival of ashes to Mary Mother Of God church Daingean on Wednesday morning for 11am requiem mass burial after mass in St.Mary's cemetery Daingean.