Offaly deaths and funerals (June 2)

Shirley Moran (née McGonigle)

Edenderry, Offaly/Ballyshannon, Donegal

Removal on Friday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Damien Kidney

Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

Damien will repose at home on Friday (June 2nd) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (June 3rd) to St Mary's Church, Pullough, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Brigid Garvey (née Leonard)

Derrymore, Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at her residence from 2pm Sunday, June 4, with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon to St. Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus with burial afterwards to Lowertown Cemetery.