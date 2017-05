Offaly deaths and funerals (May 30)

Owen (Eugene) Dempsey

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare/Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am. Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

John Murray

Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Pullough, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Joan Curran

Tullamore, Offaly/Templeogue, Dublin

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in Ballyroan Parish Church, Templeogue, Dublin for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin.