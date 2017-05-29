Offaly deaths and funerals (May 29)

Owen (Eugene) Dempsey

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare/Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Sunday from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8.00pm. Reposing Monday from 7.30pm with r​osary at 9.00pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am. Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

John Murray

Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

John will repose at his home on Monday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Pullough, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.