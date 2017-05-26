Offaly deaths and funerals (May 26)

Michael Costelloe



Edenderry, Offaly/Limerick

Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Maybank (née Courtney)

Late of O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Sunday, May 28, in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning, May 29, at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial will take place after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.

Michael (Mick) Rigney

Corcullen, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly/Athlone, Westmeath

Requiem Mass on Friday at 3pm. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Albert (Berry) Nevin (Snr)

Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Berry will repose at his daughter Mary's home in Clononey on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McDonnell

Fenor Lawns, Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare/Edenderry, Offaly

Rosary there at 8pm on Thursday and Friday evenings, Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Joseph (Joe) Malone

Moneyquid, Killeigh, Offaly/Ballylinan, Laois

Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Friday for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Arles Cemetary, Co. Laois, arriving at approximately 5pm.

Mary Egan (née Feery)

74, St. Colman's Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Sunday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm followed by Removal to St. Colman's, Mucklagh. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Old Cemetery.