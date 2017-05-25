Offaly deaths and funerals (May 25)

Michael Costelloe

Edenderry, Offaly/Limerick

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6.30pm on Thursday evening (May 25) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Maybank (née Courtney)

Late of O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Sunday, May 28, in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning, May 29, at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial will take place after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow.

Michael (Mick) Rigney

Corcullen, Ballinahown, Athlone, Offaly/Athlone, Westmeath

Mick will repose at his home on Thursday from 2pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 3pm. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Albert (Berry) Nevin (Snr)

Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Berry will repose at his daughter Mary's home in Clononey on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McDonnell

Fenor Lawns, Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare/Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Thursday, May 25. Rosary there at 8pm on Thursday and Friday evenings, Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Joseph (Joe) Malone

Moneyquid, Killeigh, Offaly/Ballylinan, Laois

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. with rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Friday for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Arles Cemetary, Co. Laois, arriving at approximately 5pm.